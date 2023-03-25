Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-104 win over the Wizards, Murray put up 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.1 19.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.6 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.8 PRA 32.5 30.2 30.1 PR 25.5 24.1 23.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 shots per game, which adds up to 13.5% of his team's total makes.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.2 points per contest, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks give up 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.