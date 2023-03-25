The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope, in his most recent action, had six points and four assists in a 118-104 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.0 8.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 1.7 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.2 PRA -- 16.2 13 PR 11.5 13.7 9.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.1



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks have allowed 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

The Bucks give up 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2022 32 16 5 2 3 0 2 2/1/2022 30 12 1 2 1 1 1 11/7/2021 26 5 2 0 1 0 4

