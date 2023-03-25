The Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), the league's conference leaders, meet at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, tipping at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 116.8 points per game, seventh in league, and giving up 112.2 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +341 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 233.5 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 225 points per game, 12 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 39-32-2 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Nuggets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +340 - Bucks +320 +145 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.