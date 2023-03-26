An Elite Eight battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) meeting the the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 2:20 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

In the Bluejays' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

San Diego State has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, 14 out of the Aztecs' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 Creighton is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).

The Bluejays have experienced the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +550.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Sportsbooks have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.

San Diego State has a 10% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

