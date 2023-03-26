An Elite Eight battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) playing against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 2:20 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-1.5) 132.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-2) 133.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-1.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Bluejays' 33 games have gone over the point total.
  • San Diego State is 18-16-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Aztecs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +550
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), Creighton is sixth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in the country, that is the 72nd-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

