Creighton vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
An Elite Eight battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) playing against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 2:20 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-1.5)
|132.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-2)
|133.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-1.5)
|132.5
|-120
|+100
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Creighton has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Bluejays' 33 games have gone over the point total.
- San Diego State is 18-16-1 ATS this season.
- In the Aztecs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), Creighton is sixth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in the country, that is the 72nd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.
