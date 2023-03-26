Sunday's game that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) against the Creighton Bluejays (24-12) at KFC Yum! Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of San Diego State. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on March 26.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Creighton. The total is currently listed at 133.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -2.5

Creighton -2.5 Point Total: 133.5

133.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -140, San Diego State +115

Creighton vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 71, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+2.5)



San Diego State (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (133.5)



Creighton's record against the spread this season is 15-15-0, while San Diego State's is 18-15-0. The Bluejays are 13-17-0 and the Aztecs are 13-20-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 148.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +298 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 77 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.

Creighton grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Creighton makes 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (42nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Bluejays rank 26th in college basketball by averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 118th in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 11 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball play), 1.7 more than the 9.3 it forces on average (354th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs put up 71.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +315 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

San Diego State is 85th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 28.4 its opponents average.

San Diego State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

San Diego State has committed 11 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12.2 it forces (156th in college basketball).

