Sunday's game that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) versus the Creighton Bluejays (24-12) at KFC Yum! Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of San Diego State. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on March 26.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 134.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -2.5

Creighton -2.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -135, San Diego State +115

Creighton vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 71, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+2.5)



San Diego State (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Creighton has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 18-15-0. The Bluejays have a 13-17-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 13-20-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 148.9 points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 77 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (136th in college basketball). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Creighton is 40th in college basketball at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Creighton makes 2.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (42nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Bluejays average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and give up 89.5 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11 (97th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.3 (354th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 175th in college basketball, and conceding 63.1 per outing, 25th in college basketball) and have a +315 scoring differential.

San Diego State is 85th in college basketball at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 28.4 its opponents average.

San Diego State hits 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc.

San Diego State has committed 11 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12.2 it forces (156th in college basketball).

