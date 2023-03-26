When the Creighton Bluejays and San Diego State Aztecs play in their Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Matt Bradley will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton was victorious in its most recent game against Princeton, 86-75, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner starred with 22 points, and also had five rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 22 5 2 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 21 9 4 0 0 5 Trey Alexander 19 4 2 2 0 3

San Diego State's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, San Diego State defeated Alabama 71-64. With 21 points, Darrion Trammell was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darrion Trammell 21 5 0 2 0 3 Jaedon LeDee 12 6 0 0 1 0 Micah Parrish 9 8 3 0 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman leads his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also puts up 12.8 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kalkbrenner is tops on his squad in points per contest (15.9), and also puts up 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander averages 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Nembhard paces the Bluejays at 4.9 assists per game, while also posting 4 rebounds and 12.3 points.

Arthur Kaluma averages 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 31% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is posting a team-leading 12.8 points per game. And he is delivering 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Lamont Butler is posting a team-high 3.4 assists per game. He's also contributing 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field.

The Aztecs get 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Trammell.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he posts 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

Jaedon LeDee is putting up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the field.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 4.7 1 0.6 1.8 0.2 Baylor Scheierman 11.9 8.4 3.9 0.7 0.2 2.1 Trey Alexander 14.1 5 3 1.4 0.3 2.3 Ryan Nembhard 13.5 4.2 4.4 1 0.1 1.7 Arthur Kaluma 10.7 5.3 2.4 0.2 0.6 1.2

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)