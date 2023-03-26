Top Players to Watch: Creighton vs. San Diego State - Elite Eight
Baylor Scheierman and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, when the Creighton Bluejays square off against the San Diego State Aztecs in their Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
Creighton's Last Game
Creighton won its previous game against Princeton, 86-75, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner was its top scorer with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|22
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Baylor Scheierman
|21
|9
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Trey Alexander
|19
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
San Diego State's Last Game
San Diego State won its most recent game versus Alabama, 71-64, on Friday. Darrion Trammell starred with 21 points, plus five boards and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darrion Trammell
|21
|5
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Jaedon LeDee
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Micah Parrish
|9
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
Creighton Players to Watch
Scheierman leads his team in rebounds per game (8.3), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Kalkbrenner is tops on the Bluejays at 15.9 points per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
Trey Alexander is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Ryan Nembhard posts a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
Bradley tops the Aztecs in scoring (12.8 points per game) and assists (2.1), and produces 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Trammell is putting up 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 36.2% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.
Jaedon LeDee gets the Aztecs 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|18
|4.7
|1
|0.6
|1.8
|0.2
|Baylor Scheierman
|11.9
|8.4
|3.9
|0.7
|0.2
|2.1
|Trey Alexander
|14.1
|5
|3
|1.4
|0.3
|2.3
|Ryan Nembhard
|13.5
|4.2
|4.4
|1
|0.1
|1.7
|Arthur Kaluma
|10.7
|5.3
|2.4
|0.2
|0.6
|1.2
San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Matt Bradley
|12.1
|3.4
|1.9
|0.5
|0.4
|1.1
|Jaedon LeDee
|9.4
|5.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|0
|Lamont Butler
|7.4
|3.8
|3.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.7
|Micah Parrish
|8.8
|4.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0.7
|1.5
|Darrion Trammell
|9.7
|2.5
|1.9
|0.8
|0.1
|1.6
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.