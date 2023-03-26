How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS starting at 2:20 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four from the South Region bracket.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.
- In games Creighton shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 15-6 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs sit at 85th.
- The Bluejays put up 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- Creighton is 18-8 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has played better in home games this year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bluejays are ceding 62.5 points per game this year at home, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (70.6).
- In home games, Creighton is averaging 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 72-63
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Baylor
|W 85-76
|Ball Arena
|3/24/2023
|Princeton
|W 86-75
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/26/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
