The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is more likely to win the South Region bracket with bookmakers installing the as 2.5-point favorites for the game, which tips off at 2:20 PM, airing on CBS. The point total in the matchup is 134.5.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -2.5 134.5

Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has a record of 16-5, a 76.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bluejays have a 57.4% chance to win.

San Diego State is 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have a mark of 3-1 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +115 or worse on the moneyline.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3 San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of Bluejays' past 10 contests have hit the over.

San Diego State has gone 9-1 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Aztecs' past 10 contests have not hit the over.

The 77 points per game the Bluejays score are 13.9 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

Creighton has an 11-10 record against the spread and an 18-8 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs put up an average of 71.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays allow.

San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-15-0 11-12 13-17-0 San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State 13-2 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-2 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

