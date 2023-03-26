Creighton vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM. The over/under is 134.5 for the matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-2.5
|134.5
Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats
- The Bluejays are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
- Creighton has a record of 16-5, a 76.2% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bluejays have a 59.2% chance to win.
- San Diego State has gone 18-15-0 ATS this year.
- The Aztecs have been a +120 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 134.5
|% of Games Over 134.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|22
|73.3%
|77
|148.9
|68.7
|131.8
|145.3
|San Diego State
|18
|54.5%
|71.9
|148.9
|63.1
|131.8
|138.3
Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends
- Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- San Diego State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not hit the over.
- The Bluejays put up 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).
- When Creighton scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 18-8 overall.
- The Aztecs' 71.9 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.7 points, San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-15-0
|11-12
|13-17-0
|San Diego State
|18-15-0
|2-2
|13-20-0
Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|13-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-6
|Away Record
|8-2
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
