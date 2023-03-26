The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM. The over/under is 134.5 for the matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -2.5 134.5

Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

Creighton has a record of 16-5, a 76.2% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bluejays have a 59.2% chance to win.

San Diego State has gone 18-15-0 ATS this year.

The Aztecs have been a +120 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3 San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

San Diego State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not hit the over.

The Bluejays put up 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

When Creighton scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 18-8 overall.

The Aztecs' 71.9 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-15-0 11-12 13-17-0 San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State 13-2 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-2 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

