Jamal Murray could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Murray, in his most recent showing, had 26 points, six rebounds and nine assists in a 129-106 win over the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.2 20.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.7 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 29.5 30.4 30.6 PR 23.5 24.2 23.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 110.5 points per game.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, allowing 23.7 per game.

Conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 39 22 4 6 2 0 1

