Avalanche vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) at home on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-165)
|Wild (+140)
|6
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have put together a 32-20 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Colorado has a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado's 73 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 36 times.
Avalanche vs. Wild Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|239 (14th)
|Goals
|217 (23rd)
|198 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|194 (3rd)
|59 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|46 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Four of Colorado's past 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Avalanche's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 2.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Avalanche are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 198 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +41 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
