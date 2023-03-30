Charlie Blackmon and his Colorado Rockies take the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Blackmon picked up a hit in 70.4% of his games last season (95 of 135), with more than one hit in 33 of them (24.4%).

In 15 of 135 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 56 of 135 games last year (41.5%), Blackmon picked up an RBI, and 18 of those games (13.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He scored in 48 of 135 games last year (35.6%), including 12 multi-run games (8.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 64 .284 AVG .241 .343 OBP .291 .456 SLG .376 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/22 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 4

