Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies open the season against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In six of nine games last season, Tovar had a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He homered once out of nine games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored a run twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Snell will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 24 appearances last season he put together an 8-10 record, had a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.211 WHIP.
