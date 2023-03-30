On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (51-24) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Pelicans matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-5.5) 226 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-7) 231.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-7.5) 231.5 -290 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +312 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.7 per outing (10th in the league).
  • The Pelicans' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (seventh in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to average 225.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
  • New Orleans has covered 37 times in 76 matchups with a spread this season.

Nuggets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +800 +340 -
Pelicans +20000 +7500 +180

