Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is set at 226.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 43 times.
- The average point total in Denver's contests this year is 229.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Denver has been favored 58 times and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|43
|57.3%
|116.8
|231.1
|112.7
|225.2
|230.1
|Pelicans
|38
|50%
|114.3
|231.1
|112.5
|225.2
|228.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 38 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.
- The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.
- Denver has a 35-15 record against the spread and a 45-5 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|41-34
|23-16
|36-39
|Pelicans
|37-39
|3-9
|36-40
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|116.8
|114.3
|9
|15
|35-15
|32-12
|45-5
|34-10
|112.7
|112.5
|10
|7
|33-11
|32-14
|38-6
|32-14
