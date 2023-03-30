How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (51-24) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 44-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
- The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.
- Denver is 45-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are averaging 120.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.8).
- Denver is giving up 110.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).
- At home, the Nuggets are draining 1.4 more three-pointers per game (12.8) than in road games (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Calf
|Vlatko Cancar
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Peyton Watson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jack White
|Out
|Health And Safety Protocols
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.