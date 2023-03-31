Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Diaz got a hit in 54.3% of his 105 games last season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.
- He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Diaz picked up an RBI in 28 of 105 games last season (26.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He touched home plate in 24 of 105 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.270
|AVG
|.186
|.312
|OBP
|.251
|.471
|SLG
|.266
|20
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|30 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.0%)
|14 (27.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (11.1%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (16.7%)
|6 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.7%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (18.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Martinez will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
- Over his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
