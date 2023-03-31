Friday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (0-1) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (1-0) at 9:40 PM ET on March 31. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Padres, who are favored by our model.

The Padres will look to Nick Martinez against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, Colorado won 18 of 59 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule