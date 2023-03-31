How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Kyle Freeland will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Juan Soto and company.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.
- Fueled by 462 extra-base hits, the Rockies ranked 12th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage last season.
- Colorado's .254 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Colorado ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.
- The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.
- Colorado struck out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in MLB last season.
- The Rockies had the 30th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors last season.
- Colorado had a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which was second-worst in baseball last season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send out Freeland for his first start of the season.
- The last time the lefty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 2 last season, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Padres
|W 7-2
|Away
|German Márquez
|Blake Snell
|3/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Nick Martínez
|4/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|Michael Wacha
|4/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|4/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Michael Grove
|4/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|German Márquez
|Julio Urías
|4/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.