C.J. Cron -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

  • Cron collected 148 total hits while slugging .468.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Cron got a hit 99 times last season in 150 games (66.0%), including 39 multi-hit games (26.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Cron drove in a run in 62 of 150 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 23 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He touched home plate in 42.0% of his 150 games last season, with more than one run in 9.3% of those games (14).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.302 AVG .214
.364 OBP .281
.601 SLG .340
38 XBH 22
22 HR 7
75 RBI 27
74/27 K/BB 90/22
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 77
55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%)
22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%)
19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Wacha will start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he started and went four innings.
  • In his 23 appearances last season he finished with an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.