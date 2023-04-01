C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)
- Cron collected 148 total hits while slugging .468.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.
- Cron got a hit 99 times last season in 150 games (66.0%), including 39 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- He hit a home run in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Cron drove in a run in 62 of 150 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 23 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He touched home plate in 42.0% of his 150 games last season, with more than one run in 9.3% of those games (14).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.302
|AVG
|.214
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.601
|SLG
|.340
|38
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|7
|75
|RBI
|27
|74/27
|K/BB
|90/22
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|55 (75.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (57.1%)
|22 (30.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (28.6%)
|19 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Wacha will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he started and went four innings.
- In his 23 appearances last season he finished with an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
