Elehuris Montero -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those contests.

He went yard in 9.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 53), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Montero picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 27 .277 AVG .194 .326 OBP .219 .530 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 34/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 30 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

