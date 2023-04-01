After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • Diaz picked up a hit in 54.3% of his games last season (57 of 105), with multiple hits in 20 of them (19.0%).
  • Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games last season (28 of 105), with two or more RBIs in 11 of them (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He scored in 24 of 105 games last season (22.9%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (five times).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.270 AVG .186
.312 OBP .251
.471 SLG .266
20 XBH 9
7 HR 2
34 RBI 17
34/10 K/BB 48/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
51 GP 54
30 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%)
14 (27.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (11.1%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (16.7%)
6 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.7%)
18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (18.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Last season he finished with an 11-2 record, a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games.
