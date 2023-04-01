Ryan McMahon -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

In 58.2% of his 153 games last season, McMahon picked up a hit. He also had 36 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 19 games a year ago (out of 153 opportunities, 12.4%), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last season (29.4%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (6.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 68 .263 AVG .227 .345 OBP .306 .482 SLG .339 30 XBH 16 14 HR 6 43 RBI 24 68/33 K/BB 90/27 3 SB 4 Home Away 78 GP 75 48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%) 22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%) 13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%) 29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

