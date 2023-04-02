Brian Serven makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Serven had a hit 26 times last year in 62 games (41.9%), including eight multi-hit games (12.9%).

In five of 62 games last year, he left the yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 14.5% of his games a year ago (nine of 62), Serven plated a run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He crossed home plate in 16 of his 62 games a season ago (25.8%), with more than one run scored three times (4.8%).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 26 .250 AVG .149 .330 OBP .176 .480 SLG .161 10 XBH 1 6 HR 0 14 RBI 2 18/11 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 27 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)