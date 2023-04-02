On Sunday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

  • Cron notched 148 hits and slugged .468.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 73rd and he was 28th in slugging.
  • Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last year, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron drove in a run in 62 games last season out 150 (41.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • In 42.0% of his games last year (63 of 150), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 14 (9.3%) he scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.302 AVG .214
.364 OBP .281
.601 SLG .340
38 XBH 22
22 HR 7
75 RBI 27
74/27 K/BB 90/22
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 77
55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%)
22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%)
19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games, compiling a 3-2 record.
