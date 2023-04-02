Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza got a hit 74 times last year in 113 games (65.5%), including 35 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
- Daza drove in a run in 24 games last year out of 113 (21.2%), including multiple RBIs in 5.3% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 40.7% of his games last year (46 of 113), he touched home plate at least one time, and in nine (8.0%) he scored more than once.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|34 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (71.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (28.6%)
|27 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (33.9%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (19.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Lugo will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty threw in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games, putting together a 3-2 record.
