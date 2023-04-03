Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

In 70.4% of his 135 games last season, Blackmon picked up a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 15 of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.1%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Blackmon picked up an RBI in 56 of 135 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 35.6% of his 135 games last season, he scored a run (48 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 64 .284 AVG .241 .343 OBP .291 .456 SLG .376 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/22 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 4 Home Away 70 GP 65 55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%) 32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%) 9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%) 31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)