On Monday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • Diaz got a hit in 54.3% of his 105 games last season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
  • Including the 105 games he played in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.7% of his 105 games a year ago, Diaz picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (10.5%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He scored in 24 of 105 games last year (22.9%), including five multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.270 AVG .186
.312 OBP .251
.471 SLG .266
20 XBH 9
7 HR 2
34 RBI 17
34/10 K/BB 48/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
51 GP 54
30 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%)
14 (27.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (11.1%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (16.7%)
6 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.7%)
18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (18.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Grove will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.