After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had an on-base percentage of .331 while batting .243.
  • Profar had a hit 103 times last year in 164 games (62.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (22.6%).
  • He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 164 opportunities, 9.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar picked up an RBI in 41 of 164 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He crossed home plate in 69 of his 164 games a year ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3
81 GP 83
47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%)
18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%)
9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%)
17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Grove will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 1-0 record.
