Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Bryant got a base hit in 31 of 42 games last year (73.8%), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (33.3%).

He homered in 9.5% of his games last season (42 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 of 42 games last year (26.2%), Bryant drove in a run, and three of those games (7.1%) included two or more RBIs.

He came around to score 22 times in 42 games (52.4%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (14.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 16 .323 AVG .279 .387 OBP .357 .374 SLG .639 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 5 RBI 9 18/9 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 16 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)