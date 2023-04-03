The Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) will look to Freddie Freeman for a charge when they host Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies (2-2) in an early-season matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday, April 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers won 111, or 69.4%, of the 160 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Dodgers won 40 of their 58 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers hit 106 homers at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Rockies won 12 of 37 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Colorado hit 51 homers on the road last season (0.6 per game).

The Rockies slugged .336 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+310) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

