Avalanche vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6), winners of six straight road games, visit the San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
In the last 10 contests for the Avalanche (8-2-0), their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has allowed 20 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (32.3%).
Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey contest.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Sharks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-245)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.0)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 13-6-19 in overtime contests as part of a 45-24-6 overall record.
- Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.
- Colorado has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).
- The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 51 games (39-9-3, 81 points).
- In the 34 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-10-2 record (46 points).
- In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 26-11-4 (56 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-13-1 (33 points).
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|13th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|23rd
|6th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.75
|30th
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|15th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|2nd
|25.3%
|Power Play %
|18.5%
|25th
|16th
|79.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|83%
|4th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.