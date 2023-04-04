Avalanche vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6) will attempt to prolong a six-game road win streak when they face the San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-230)
|Sharks (+195)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 54 times this season, and have gone 33-21 in those games.
- Colorado has a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have a 69.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 28 of 75 games this season.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|246 (16th)
|Goals
|222 (25th)
|204 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|285 (30th)
|60 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (26th)
|48 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (4th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Four of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 246 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 204 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.