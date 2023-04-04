On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

  • Cron collected 148 total hits while slugging .468.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 66th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 66.0% of his 150 games last season, Cron picked up a hit. He also had 39 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 62 of 150 games last year (41.3%), Cron picked up an RBI, and 23 of those games (15.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
  • He scored a run in 63 of 150 games last year (42.0%), including 14 multi-run games (9.3%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.302 AVG .214
.364 OBP .281
.601 SLG .340
38 XBH 22
22 HR 7
75 RBI 27
74/27 K/BB 90/22
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 77
55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%)
22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%)
19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Urias (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th.
