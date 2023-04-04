On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those contests.
  • He homered in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Montero picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his 53 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.5% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 18 of 53 games last season (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 30
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Urias (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
