On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

In 54.3% of his games last year (57 of 105), Diaz had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He homered in 7.6% of his games in 2022 (eight of 105), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz drove in a run in 28 of 105 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

He scored in 24 of 105 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .270 AVG .186 .312 OBP .251 .471 SLG .266 20 XBH 9 7 HR 2 34 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 51 GP 54 30 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%) 14 (27.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (11.1%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (16.7%) 6 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.7%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (18.5%)

