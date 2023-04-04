After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Julio Urias) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)

Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Tovar got a hit in six games last year (out of nine games played, 66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

Logging a trip to the plate in nine games last season, he hit one home run.

Tovar drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored twice last year in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 6 .300 AVG .174 .417 OBP .174 .300 SLG .348 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

