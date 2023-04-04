The Denver Nuggets (52-26) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -9.5 230.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 36 of 78 games this season.
  • Denver's games this season have had an average of 228.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have gone 43-35-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 43 (72.9%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 36 46.2% 116.1 226.6 112.4 231.4 230
Rockets 33 41.8% 110.5 226.6 119 231.4 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In the Nuggets' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (24-16-0) than it has in road affairs (19-19-0).
  • The Nuggets record just 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets allow (119).
  • When Denver scores more than 119 points, it is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 43-35 9-10 36-42
Rockets 32-47 11-23 40-39

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Rockets
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-15
29-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-19
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-13
30-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-19

