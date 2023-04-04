The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza got a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games last season, with at least two hits in 31.0% of them.

Registering a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.

Daza drove in a run in 24 of 113 games last season (21.2%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 56 34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%) 27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)