Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza got a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games last season, with at least two hits in 31.0% of them.
- Registering a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
- Daza drove in a run in 24 of 113 games last season (21.2%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|34 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (71.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (28.6%)
|27 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (33.9%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (19.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9).
