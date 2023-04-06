The Colorado Avalanche (46-24-6) will try to extend a seven-game road win streak when they face the San Jose Sharks (22-39-16) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 8-2-0. They have put up 39 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 22. They have gone on the power play 29 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (31.0% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-230)

Avalanche (-230) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 46-24-6 overall and 14-6-20 in overtime games.

Colorado has 29 points (13-8-3) in the 24 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.

Colorado has finished 3-10-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche are 40-9-3 in the 52 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 83 points).

In the 34 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-10-2 record (46 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 27-11-4 (58 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-13-1 (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 13th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.92 23rd 6th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.75 30th 6th 33.4 Shots 29.8 22nd 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 3rd 25% Power Play % 18.9% 25th 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 83.2% 3rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.