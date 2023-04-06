After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), Montero picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He came around to score in 34.0% of his games last season (18 of 53), with more than one run on three occasions (5.7%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 30
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
