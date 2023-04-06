The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)

Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In six of nine games a year ago, Tovar had a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

Logging a trip to the plate in nine games last season, he hit one homer.

Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 6 .300 AVG .174 .417 OBP .174 .300 SLG .348 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)