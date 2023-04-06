The Phoenix Suns (44-35) play the Denver Nuggets (52-27) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 124-103, on Tuesday. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 23 points, and also had seven boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 23 7 1 0 1 6 Nikola Jokic 14 10 4 2 3 0 Aaron Gordon 13 9 4 0 4 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is No. 1 on the Nuggets in scoring (24.8 points per game), rebounding (11.9) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.3% from the floor. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Porter gets the Nuggets 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 17.7 8.2 6.1 0.9 0.7 0.4 Jamal Murray 18 3.5 6.7 0.6 0.3 2.9 Aaron Gordon 13.5 6.2 3.5 0.9 0.8 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 17.1 6 0.9 0.2 0.5 3.1 Bruce Brown 11.8 4.3 3.1 1.4 1 0.6

