When the (2-4) take on the (1-5) at Coors Field on Thursday, April 6 at 4:10 PM ET, Kyle Freeland will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 1).

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rockies (-145). An 11-run total has been set in this contest.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Freeland - COL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rockies and Nationals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (-145), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Rockies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Nationals have won in one of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, the Nationals have won one of six games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.