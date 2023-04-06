The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 115 - Nuggets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (224.5)
  • The Nuggets' .532 ATS win percentage (42-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .506 mark (40-36-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Phoenix (6-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (60%) than Denver (2-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).
  • Phoenix's games have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79), which is more often than Denver's games have (35 out of 79).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nuggets are 9-10, while the Suns are 35-14 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • At 115.9 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, Denver is 11th in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.
  • The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Nuggets are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
  • Denver attempts 64% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.8% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.2% are 3-pointers.

