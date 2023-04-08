Avalanche vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.
The Avalanche's offense has totaled 40 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 20 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have netted eight power-play goals (29.6%). They are 8-2-0 in those games.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+100)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.7)
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 14-6-20 in overtime matchups as part of a 47-24-6 overall record.
- In the 24 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 13-8-3 record (good for 29 points).
- The five times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).
- Colorado has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (3-10-1 record).
- The Avalanche are 41-9-3 in the 53 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 85 points).
- In the 34 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 22-10-2 to record 46 points.
- In the 43 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 28-11-4 (60 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-13-1 (33 points).
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|13th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|11th
|6th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|16th
|6th
|33.4
|Shots
|32.3
|10th
|15th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.1
|5th
|4th
|24.9%
|Power Play %
|25.2%
|3rd
|16th
|79.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.3%
|25th
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and ALT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
