The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .200 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Williams (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
