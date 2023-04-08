Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .200 with two doubles and three walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- Diaz has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.